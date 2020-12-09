Michelle’s new blog offers helpful advice on postnatal depression

By Suzanne Pender

“YOU ARE not alone and you can get through this.”

That’s the uplifting message from Carlow mum of four Michelle Kane, who has taken the brave step of launching her own blog called momstheword on the topic of postnatal depression.

It’s a subject Michelle from The Granary, Grange knows a lot about, having experienced postnatal depression following the birth of three of her four children.

“I know it sounds cliché, but I really just decided to start the blog to help others; I really feel that postnatal depression and/or depression is not spoken about enough,” said Michelle.

“I know I’ve often looked up things through Google or online about postnatal depression and there is never anything local, never a local forum for women experiencing this, it’s always England and America … really the only website in Ireland on it is pnd.ie,” adds Michelle.

“I found that it’s also made me feel good to write about it.”

Mum to Niamh (13), Oisin (11), two-year-old Mai and nine-month-old Evie, Michelle’s most recent occurrence of postnatal depression happened earlier this year following Evie’s birth.

“Covid happened, but I was still coping really well, then Mai started to have seizures. They started to get quite severe, maybe up to ten a day, to the point where when she fell she could really hurt herself,” said Michelle.

Michelle’s own mental health took a back seat as the family worked with The National Children’s Hospital, Crumlin to get Mai’s epilepsy regularised through medication, physio and occupational therapy.

But it wasn’t long before Michelle realised her postnatal depression was back.

“When we suffer with depression, we feel ashamed, embarrassed and a failure. We are not, depression is an illness, other people may not see it in us, but it’s there,” she said.

“I am not an expert, but it was my third time to go through this and I had three very different experiences,” explains Michelle, who first suffered postnatal depression following the birth of her second child.

“I didn’t know what was wrong, but I knew I wasn’t bonding with my baby as I should and was finding it really difficult. Then I started to get anxiety attacks … I think as mothers we just keep going and then the body just crashes,” she recalls.

Michelle sought help and through counselling and medication had recovered in less than a year.

Counselling taught her coping techniques and in particular gave her the strength to fully realise that you alone are in charge of your own mind and not to allow negative, unhelpful thoughts overtake everything.

Unfortunately, postnatal depression came again following Mai’s birth in 2018, then a third time early this year.

Thankfully, Michelle, who began medication in July, is currently in a much better place, as is little Mai, who is doing really well and has her epilepsy under control.

“I have healed, recovered and learned new coping techniques,” said Michelle. “I’m really lucky to have such great support from my partner and my family, so if I do feel panicky or anxious I have someone to talk to,” she says.

In her blog, Michelle outlines all her various experiences, the dark times, the help she sought and how she emerged on the other side, all with refreshing honesty and lots of good humour!

“Even if through the blog I help one person going through this – that would be great. Or a small group of even two or three mothers to reach out would be lovely. I really want mothers to know that you are not alone, never think that you are and you will get better, even if it takes some time,” she adds.

To read Michelle’s terrific blog, go to www.momstheword.ie.