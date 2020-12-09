Two men arrested over unexplained death outside Killarney hotel

  • Home >
Wednesday, December 09, 2020

Two men have been arrested by gardaí investigating an unexplained death in Kerry.

The investigation began after a man in his 20s was found unconscious outside a hotel on the Muckross Road in Killarney, Co Kerry in the early hours of August 29th. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested on Wednesday morning as part of the investigation, gardaí said.

Both are now detained at Killarney Garda station.

Two men arrested yesterday as part of the investigation have been released without charge – a file is being prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

