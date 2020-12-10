63 Covid breaches recorded since late November

Thursday, December 10, 2020

James Cox

There have been 63 alleged breaches of Covid-19 Public Health regulations since November 19th, according to gardaí.

20 were breaches of the Health Act, 22 related to licensed premises and 21 related to retail premises.

517 Covid related prosecutions have been initiated since the new laws were introduced with gardaí continuing to enforce High Visibility Policing in relation to Covid-19.

Face masks

Starting this week, gardaí can now issue fixed charge notices for people not wearing face coverings.

Since the introduction of regulations on mandatory wearing of face coverings there have been nine alleged breaches referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions and one prosecution commenced (up to December 5th).

Where a Garda alleges that there is sufficient evidence to ground a prosecution for a breach of the regulations the member will issue a
fixed charge notice (FCN) to the alleged offender through the postal system.
In determining a breach of the face covering regulations, gardaí will take into account the engagement, or not, by a ‘relevant person’ or ‘responsible person’ as required by the regulations, and any ‘reasonable excuse’ cited by the individual as set out in the relevant Covid-19 regulations.
The wearing of face coverings are mandatory on public transport and in certain premises and businesses.

Meanwhile, high visibility patrols will continue as gardaí support Covid-19 public health regulations.

High profile checkpoints at over 100 locations, on main inter-county routes supported by a schedule of mobile checkpoints, will continue along with static checkpoints at off-peak times.

