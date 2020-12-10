Carlow town practice offering flu vaccine on Saturday

Dolmen Family Medical Practice are holding a final flu vaccine clink in the Youth Centre, Green Lane, Carlow on Saturday.

This is their last clinic of the year and we still feel it is important to patients in at risk groups to be vaccinated as January and February are usually the peak influenza months.

The clinic will be vaccinating three separate groups on the day.

The vaccine is completely free to all patients who are in at risk groups (Over 65, Pregnant, Asthmatics, Diabetics, Heart Disease, Immunosuppressed, Carers, Healthcare workers or household contacts of at risk patients, etc.)

For children between ages of 2 and their 13th birthday, the vaccine is completely free and is given via a small nasal spray so no needles.

The clinic will also provide some private flu vaccines at a cost of €30.

Dr Fionnuala NíGhráinne of Dolmen Family Medical Practice said: “Up until now we have been inundated with requests for flu vaccines from patients who are not in at risk groups but who wish to get the vaccine especially child care workers, teachers, SNAs and people who were meeting the public. We were strictly told by HSE that we could not use their scarce vaccines for this group. We have finally managed to purchase a small supply of private flu vaccines and anybody can book into our clinic on Saturday for this vaccine.”

Appointments must be booked for the clinics. Patients can use our Facebook page (Dolmen Family Medical Practice) to access booking forms or contact the surgery by e-mail ([email protected]) or phone 059/9132450. Dr Ní Ghráinne added: “Hopefully next time we run mass clinics we will be able to offer Covid-19 vaccines and life can begin to return to normal afterwards.”