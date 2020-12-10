Further arrest over unexplained death outside Killarney hotel

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s on Thursday morning as part of an investigation into an unexplained death in Kerry.

The investigation concerns the death of a man in his 20s that occurred on August 29th, outside a hotel on the Muckross Road in Killarney, Co Kerry.

The man was found unconscious outside the hotel in the early hours and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man arrested Thursday morning is currently detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

It follows the arrest on Wednesday of another two men by gardaí, as part of the same investigation.

The two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, have been released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said the man arrested this morning is the fifth person to date who has been arrested as part of this investigation.