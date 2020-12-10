Houses burgled in Borris and Glynn

By Suzanne Pender

GARDAÍ are appealing for any information in relation to a burglary in the Borris area last Wednesday.

The break-in occurred at a house in Cournellan shortly after 7pm on Wednesday 2 December.

The patio door was smashed, while cupboards were also searched, but thankfully, nothing was taken.

Contact gardaí in Borris with any information.

Gardaí are also appealing for information relating to a break-in at a house in the Glynn area of St Mullins. The house was broken into between Monday 16 November and Saturday 5 December.

A rear window was forced open and a room was ransacked but nothing was taken. Contact the gardaí with any information.