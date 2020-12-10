Labrador has Christmas wish granted after waiting eight years for adoption

By Digital Desk Staff

An eleven-year-old Labrador has had his Christmas wish granted after waiting eight years to be adopted.

Oscar, the longest resident at Dogs Trust Ireland’s shelter, will spend his first Christmas in his “forever home” after the team at the dog welfare charity wrote a letter to Santa last year on his behalf, appealing for a family to adopt him.

Less than a year later, Oscar’s adopter said he knew he wanted to give another dog “a second chance at happiness” after losing his dog and best friend Jake.

“I chose Oscar for one reason, and one reason only, Oscar had spent eight years waiting to be adopted. He deserved a chance to spend his final years on the outside looking in, rather than the inside looking out,” Brian Lahiff, Oscar’s adopter said.

“Although I was broken-hearted when Jake passed, I knew he would like me to adopt one of his buddies in Dogs Trust and give another dog a taste of the happy life that he and I spent together.”

“This Christmas is an extra special one for both Oscar and me. It’s our first one together, so I’ll make sure to make up for the Christmases he missed in a home,” Mr Lahiff said.

Oscar’s canine carer at Dogs Trust, Cheryl Monaghan, said the team could not be happier for him.

“As a carer you try not to get too attached to a dog because you hope before long they will find their forever home – but Oscar became a favourite as we got to know him,” she said.

“Each year would pass, and Oscar would still be overlooked for being too strong, too big, and then sadly, too old. Brian saw past all of that,” she added.

“You couldn’t find a more dedicated adopter than Brian – he came into our centre every day for several weeks to build up a bond with Oscar. Now Oscar has his own bedroom, couch, back-garden, and most importantly his own family.”

Dogs Trust Ireland currently has 148 dogs in its care and has a non-destruction policy where it never destroys a healthy dog.

The charity is appealing for support to continue to be able to care for dogs like Oscar.

It says people can sponsor a dog or a puppy playground online and the team will keep each sponsor updated with emails and letters on their sponsor dog.

People can also donate through the Dogs Trust website.