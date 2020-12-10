Landlords threatened to evict 17 people during latest lockdown despite ban

Digital Desk Staff

Landlords threatened to evict 17 people during the latest lockdown — when there was supposed to be a moratorium.

Housing charity Threshold says those are just the ones it intervened in, and there are likely to be many more.

It dealt with over 100 illegal eviction cases this year and advised tenants on 300 illegal notices

The housing charity’s chief executive John-Mark McCafferty says in some cases, an eviction comes without any warning.

“They go out for the day, and when they come back they find their locks have been changed in their property, and they have been given no notice by an unscrupulous landlord.

“It means they are out of home, all of their belongings are still in the home, and they are completely powerless in this situation.”

Long term impact

He said that is the kind of stark realities some people are being threatened with by landlords.

In terms of how young people being locked out of the housing market is having a long term impact, he said it is putting an extra burden on the family they are living with.

“They are not necessarily having those rights of passage as they would have in the past.

“If they can they continue to stay with their parents, it is leading to two or three generations living in potentially crowded conditions together.”

He said this can lead to mental health issues as well as quality of life issues as well.