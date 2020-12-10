Objections could result in loss of big contracts for Carlow company

A WELL-KNOWN Carlow businessman has appealed for people not to object to an expansion of his workshop as it will result in the loss of business.

Thomas Project Management Ltd hopes to compete for large bridge-building contracts after it was granted planning permission for an extension to its steel workshop on the Athy Road by Carlow County Council.

However, company director Gwynne Thomas fears the company will lose out on the contracts if this permission is appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

He said it will delay the investment of €700,000 into the site for up to six months and will cause it to lose out on bids it has for two major bridges in Ireland.

Thomas Thompson Ltd currently employs 62 people at its Athy Road facility and would increase that number if the project were to go ahead.

“We want to employ ten to 15 more guys, but we can’t because we do not have the space,” he said.

“We are going to lose out to the Spanish or English. They are going to get in and start competing with us and everything we do. Once they get a foothold in here, it’s like football: they get ten points ahead and it’s hard to catch up.”

The original application attracted an objection from a couple who live along the Athy Road on the grounds the extension was out character for the area and would negatively impact it.

Mr Thomas said he has tried a number of times to allay their fears. He said there would not be a significant increase of activity at the site.

“There would be the same amount of deliveries coming in and out … they would just be bigger.”

He had a simple message to any objectors: “Please tell me what you want me to do so I can meet whatever objection you have. That’s as straightforward as I can be.”

If the worst-case scenario should happen, Mr Thomas said the company will continue to operate, but it will be in a more challenging environment.

He asked people to consider the damage that will be done to the local Carlow economy if the investment is delayed or cancelled.

“We are going to have enough hassle with Brexit when that comes along. Forty percent of our business goes to the UK. I still think that 40% of our business is going to be going to the UK. It will probably take two weeks longer, but I think we will still have our UK customers.”

Earlier this year, Gwynne Thomas’s other company, Thomas Thompson Holdings Ltd, had objected to a planning application at Fairgreen Shopping Centre when it conflicted with its interests at Carlow Retail Park.

Mr Thomas denied his appeal to potential objectors was hypocritical. He said people were free to make objections, but added: “It’s trying to get the damage across of what it means to appeal it; that is what I am trying to do.”