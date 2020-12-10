Scottish footballers accused of Dublin assault

Tom Tuite

Two Scottish league footballers accused of an assault in Dublin city-centre are to be served with books of evidence in January.

Midfielder Liam Callaghan, 26, and forward Craig Johnston, aged 25, who play for Scottish League one side Montrose FC first appeared at Dublin District Court in December following their arrest.

The teammates were accused of assault causing harm to a named male at Ely Place, in Dublin 2, obstructing a Garda, and engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour at the same location.

Callaghan, of Lime Park Crescent, Kelty, Fife, in Scotland and Johnston, of Moss Green Street, also in Kelty, each had bail set at €2,000. They both had to lodge €1,000.

Their case was back before the district court on Thursday, but they did not have to attend due to covid-19 restrictions.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment – in the circuit court.

An adjournment was granted and the pair were ordered to appear again at the district court on January 28th next to be served with books and returned for trial.

Neither man has entered a plea yet.

The charges are contrary to section three of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and the Public Order Act.