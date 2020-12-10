Spirit of Christmas event looks forward to brighter days ahead

By Suzanne Pender

COMMUNITY groups across Co Carlow are invited to come together on Monday 21 December to light a candle and celebrate the strength of their community spirit along with their genuine optimism for the future and brighter days ahead.

The Celebration of Community Spirit event is encouraging communities to come together in their green areas/open spaces, while maintaining social distance on the night of the winter solstice, 21 December, at 7pm.

The event was launched this week by cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Tom O’Neill, mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne and cathaoirleach of Tullow Municipal District cllr John McDonald.

This is an initiative of the community section of Carlow County Council, with the aim of symbolically recognising the community spirit that has got us through this challenging year.

“This is a wonderful initiative as we reach the end of this difficult year, when so many of us have experienced so much loss – of loved ones, of livelihoods, physical contact and loss of freedom,” said cathaoirleach O’Neill.

“I really encourage groups to come together and light the candle in solidarity to acknowledge the losses, but also to celebrate the community spirit that has held us safe and is always so evident in Co Carlow,” he added.

At the launch, cathaoirleach O’Neill read the poem Take care by President Michael D Higgins. Also attending the launch was Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, and Michael Brennan, director of services.

“Once again, the people of Co Carlow demonstrated their true community spirit with so many stepping forward to help neighbours, friends and vulnerable groups during this past year of the pandemic; thank you all,” said Ms Holohan.

Community groups will shortly receive an invitation with a candle and details of the link to President Michael D Higgins’s recording of Take care https://youtu.be/wW1r5wmgOuo to be played during the event.