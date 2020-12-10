Thirty-seven students on waiting list to get a place at Tullow CS

By Elizabeth Lee

SCHOOL children have been put on a waiting list to get into Tullow Community School despite being “born and raised in the town”.

The school has been hugely over-subscribed for the 150 places in the next academic year, with the result that 37 youngsters have been put on a waiting list.

“I’ve had a few calls from people whose children have been born and reared in the town and haven’t gotten a place in the school. They’re very disappointed. There was a significant extension built onto the school in recent years so you’d have to ask what’s happening. I’m not criticising the school, but I’d like to know the circumstances,” cllr William Paton told The Nationalist.

Tullow Community School principal Paul Thornton said he understood “that people were disappointed and annoyed” but advised them to wait because the school was still at an early part of processing the applicants. He also said that the Department of Education wouldn’t necessarily provide the school with more resources to cope with the extra numbers.

Though every year in the school is over-subscribed, this is the first time that applications for first year were so high. The school’s board of management had settled on 150 places being made available for the 2021 intake of students, but 187 people applied. Of that number, 70 were automatically accepted into the school because they had a sibling attending. However, there were still 103 young people who fitted the criteria of being from the catchment area and they were vying for one of the 80 remaining places. A lottery was carried out and the first 80 names were given a seat at next year’s academic table, leaving 37 on a waiting list.

Mr Thornton said that to accommodate all of the new applicants, two new classes would have to be created and that would put a strain on the school’s teaching resources, especially for the fifth years, who would have fewer subject choices and classes.

Mr Thornton also reckons that not all of the 37 students on the waiting list will need a place at Tullow CS because they’ll find an alternative school.

“Some parents double book (so to speak) and then cherry-pick the school that they want,” said Mr Thornton.

One reason the school is so over-subscribed is that the population of Tullow has doubled over the last 20 years, while another reason is that it’s become a victim of its own popularity.

“Before this, students living on the edge of our catchment area would have gone to other schools. Now, though, we’ve become the school to go to, or for students from other schools to transfer to. We’re seen as the school of choice for many parents,” concluded Mr Thornton.