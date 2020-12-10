Woman arrested in €1.2m credit union fraud investigation

James Cox

Gardaí investigating the misappropriation of funds to the value €1.2 million at a North Dublin Credit Union have arrested a woman, aged in her 60s.

She was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

Gardaí said: “This arrest represents significant development in a long-standing investigation into fraudulent activity in the financial institution.”

The woman, aged in her 60s, is currently detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.