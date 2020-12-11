Another big rise in Carlow Covid cases

Carlow saw a further big jump in Covid-19 cases on Friday evening with 14 new cases reported.

It is biggest single daily Carlow figure since October and follows yesterday’s 11 cases.

Carlow still has the fourth highest rate of Covid in the country and its rate of Covid (156 cases per 100,000) is almost double the national rate.

There have been 89 cases in Carlow in the last two weeks.

Nationally, three additional deaths were reported this evening among 313 nationally.

Of the cases notified today:

144 are men / 169 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

70 in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 197 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.