Bagenalstown artist’s website beats the Covid blues 

A BAGENALSTOWN artist spent lockdown juggling the dual demands of parenting and launching a website.

Hazel Scanlon from Bohermore recently launched her website www.hazelsdesigns.net, which she worked on and fine tuned during both lockdowns.

It showcases her unique art and giftware. Mum to Ava, Hazel worked around her daughter’s nap times and after she had gone to bed to get the website ready.

“I spent every minute creating the website. I am not a bit tech savvy so I honestly did find it a bit of a challenge and frustrating at times … I won’t lie!”

When she first started, Hazel did a lot of realism painting … cows, horses, cats, roosters. It was fine but sort of boring and she has progressed to more colourful and abstract pieces. She even has a collection simple called ‘Quirky’.

Art had provided welcome respite from a tough year, while Ava can also paint alongside her mother.

“Tuning into TV, there is noting but Covid and doom and gloom. It’s not good for the soul and when painting you are focusing on your art and creating something. It’s uplifting.”

Hazel used local companies for her website, including Yum Creative, who designed her logo, and Fine Framers for her frames.

Hazel had plans to add new dimensions to her online shop. She is passionate about abstract art and also has plans for a homeware collection.