Bagenalstown beauty salon is shining bright

A LITTLE red lipstick or getting your eyebrows done can mean more than you think to a person. Bagenalstown beautician Shauna Fitzpatrick views it that women feel more like themselves as a result, happier and confident. In a year like 2020, we could all do with a bit of that.

Shauna runs Illuminate by Shauna on High Street, Bagenalstown and offers treatments that include make-up, tan, lashes and brows.

“Whatever makes the person feel good is what they should go for. If having a full set of lashes makes you feel good, you should go for it. Let people be themselves, that’s what I try to put across,” she said. “It’s the little things that make people feel good.”

With occasions such as weddings and debs few and far between this year, a big part of the business is women coming in to get their eyelashes and brows done. Brow lamination, which provides a more defined, fuller brow is particularly popular the moment.

“(Brows and lashes) is something small they may get done every week and they feel more like themselves,” said the 25-year-old.

The young Dunleckney woman started the business 18 months ago. Shauna has a degree in graphic design, but she also had an interest in beauty.

After doing a make-up course, she set out to go into business for herself and expanded her skills in beauty treatments.

“I’ve worked for people all my life, but I kind of knew that I would be self-employed. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I just rented a room and started off,” she said. “I really love what I do. It doesn’t feel like work 99% of the time, although you are wrecked when you get home at the end of the week.”

Shauna is from Dunleckney and daughter of John and Sharon. A past pupil of Presentation de la Salle, a big motivation for Shauna is feedback from customers. She recalled being nervous during the first lockdown whether customers would feel comfortable coming back. However, the announcement by then taoiseach Leo Varadkar of the easing of restrictions brought swift reassurance.

“The minute the announcement was made, my phone blew up! I could not get over it, I was nearly in tears. Just so relieved that people were happy to come back,” said Shauna.

The December appointment book is also looking good and is heartening for the young business owner.

Her background in graphic design has given Shauna the skills to market her business. She created her own distinctive logo and website www.illuminatebyshauna.com. Recently, Shauna has added an online shop to the website using Carlow LEO’s online trading voucher. You’ll find an abundance of perfect gift ideas on the website, including beauty products and gift vouchers.