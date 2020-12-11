Cork horse breeder gets suspended jail sentence for deceiving 95-year-old Kerry man

  • Home >
Friday, December 11, 2020

David Raleigh

A Co Cork horse breeder, who dishonestly induced a 95-year-old Kerry man into withdrawing large sums of cash from his bank account, was today given a two-year suspended jail sentence.

Patrick Hurley, 73, from Carhoogarriff, Leap, Co Cork, was found guilty by a jury at Tralee Circuit Court, sitting in Limerick, of two counts of deception, involving sums totalling €70,000.

The jury acquitted him of two counts of theft of €20,000 and €50,000 in savings belonging to the victim in the case, Eugene O’Sullivan, from Kenmare.

Mr O’Sullivan, a well known attendee at Kerry marts, and believed to be the oldest drover in Ireland, was duped by Mr Hurley into withdrawing cash from his bank account, on the false premise that his bank was on the verge of collapsing, the court heard.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said Mr Hurley’s actions were “cold, cunning, calculated, and premeditated”.

The court heard Mr O’Sullivan has not seen the cash since and no details were giving as to its whereabouts.

