Covid-19: Latest county-by-county and outbreak data

Kenneth Fox

Donegal is the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 currently at 230.5, according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From the period of November 26th up until midnight on December 9th, Donegal recorded a total of 367 cases.

Kilkenny is the county with the second highest incidence rate at 175.3, followed by Louth which has a rate of 159.8.

Carlow which had one of the lowest incidence rates for quite some time, now has the fourth highest rate at 135.2.

During this 14-day period, Kilkenny recorded 174 cases of the virus and Louth recorded 206 cases.

Overall, Ireland recorded a total of 3,764 cases in this period and the national incidence rate is now at 79.04.

The number of cases associated with clusters during this time was 1,442, while a total of 218 people were hospitalised during this period and a further 13 people were admitted to ICU.

The HPSC said there were 63 cases that were travel related, 1,930 cases that were a close contact with a confirmed case and 722 cases from community transmission.

Age profile and outbreaks

The median age for cases during this period was 35 years of age.

Those aged 35-44 accounted for 588 new cases during this period, followed by 25-34 year olds who accounted for 583.

As regards hospitalisations, those aged 65-74 accounted for 49 people who were hospitalised with the virus, while 75-84 year olds accounted for 46 people who were hospitalised.

Regarding the different outbreak locations during the week ending on December 5th, 288 outbreaks were connected to private houses.

There were 14 outbreaks connected to schools and eight outbreaks connected to workplaces during this period. There were also seven outbreaks identified in hospitals and five associated with nursing homes.