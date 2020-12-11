Downward trend in Carlow crime during 2020

THERE has been a downward trend in reported crime in Carlow this year, although drug detections and sexual offences have increased.

Thefts, burglaries, assaults, public order offences and criminal damage in Carlow were all down in the first ten months of 2020 compared with the same period last year.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the Carlow Joint Policing Committee, Superintendent Aidan Brennan said: “Crime has been trending downwards in the past several months. This is due to largely less activity on the roads, less night-time economy, retail economy. Everyone is at home and that reduces opportunities for criminals.”

Provisional crime figures were shared at the meeting, which may be subject to change.

There was a significant increase in the number of drugs offences. A total of 396 detections included 282 for personal use and 105 for the purpose of sale or supply.

Supt Brennan said the figures were testament to the work of the dugs unit. The drugs unit personnel at Carlow Garda Station had been doubled in recent times.

As recently as last week, significant detections have been made at Covid checkpoints. Sexual offences were also up to 41 from 33. Supt Brennan said victims of sexual crime should have the confidence to contact An Garda Síochána.

“I want to assure them they will be dealt with extremely compassionately.”

There had been 302 theft offences in comparison to 508 last year.

Burglary reports were also down to 76 compared with 129 last year. Assaults and public order offences were down on last year, too.

There were 94 assault complaints, both minor and serious, compared with 125 the year previous. Supt Brennan noted that with pubs and nightclubs closed, some of the assaults were taking place in homes.

Drink-driving and drug-driving were also up with 141 detections. This compared with 121 on the previous year.

In regards to road traffic policing, there were 1,478 detections of speeding offences, up from 953.