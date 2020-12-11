Dublin pharmaceutical plant to close with loss of 450 jobs

Almost 450 staff at a pharmaceutical company in north Dublin are to lose their jobs.

Staff at the Viatris company in Baldoyle were told on Friday that the plant is to close down over a two-year period, according to The Irish Times.

The plant at Baldoyle manufactures oral solid dose generic medicines. The closure of the plant forms part of a global re-structuring of the company.

In a statement, the firm said it intended to close down manufacturing operations at the facility “at the end of 2022. With that said, there will be no immediate reductions at the site. It is anticipated that the majority of its workforce at the Baldoyle site will remain employed until late 2022 as the company winds down operations over the next two years.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar said it was “really devastating news for those working in Viatris and their families.”

“The Government will make all necessary State assistance available to the workers and we will work across Government, to help all workers to find new jobs and education and training opportunities when the reductions are made,” he said.

Viatris was established following the recent merger of two other pharmaceutical companies, Mylan and Upjohn.

The company said it will continue to employ about 1,500 workers elsewhere in the country, including facilities in Galway, Damastown and Little Island in Cork.

Viatris said it was committed to working with public officials and the community in Baldoyle to identify appropriate potential alternatives for the site if at all possible.