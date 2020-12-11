Flock of Irish turkeys culled to prevent spread of new bird flu strain

By Digital Desk Staff

A flock of turkeys on a farm in south Wicklow have been culled in order to prevent the spread of a new strain of bird flu.

The outbreak among the free-range flock near Knockananna is the first on a farm in Ireland, as the strain had only been found in wild birds up to this point.

Agriculture authorities across Northern Europe have ordered mass culls of tens of thousands of birds since the autumn.

Humans are not at risk from the new strain of the bird flu.

We’ve seen the devastating effects that this flu can have

However, president of the Irish Farmers Association Tim Cullinan has warned poultry keepers must be on guard.

“We’ve seen the devastating effects that this flu can have, we’ve seen it on the continent,” he said.

“I appeal again, it’s very important to flock owners, particularly birds that are out free-range, that they would be fed and watered indoors.

“Maybe in the interim or in the short-term, it might be safer just to keep them in to prevent the spread of the disease.”