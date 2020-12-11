Graiguecullen lights up for the festive season

By Suzanne Pender

REST assured, Graiguecullen, Covid or no Covid, Santa is on his way!

That was the comforting message from the man himself last week at the turning on of the Christmas lights at the Croppy Grave, Graiguecullen.

Organised annually by the Governey Park Residents’ Association, this year, the big switch on had to be a little different but was no less special for local people.

“We cordoned off an area and had to restrict it to 15 people, which included Santa, Wibbly Wobbly Wendy, mayor Fergal Browne and three members of our committee and the gardaí,” explained Pat McNelis, chairman of the residents’ association.

“But we live-streamed the event on Facebook and that has been viewed over 2,000 times since; the feedback from everyone has been really positive,” added Pat.

There was also a quick word with Santa, who assured all of the Graiguecullen boys and girls that he’d definitely be visiting the area again on Christmas Eve.

The residents’ association began looking after the Christmas lights in Graiguecullen three years ago, when it was feared the tradition could end. However, with the ongoing support of Co Carlow Development Partnership and Carlow County Council, the future has never looked brighter.

“We look after them, but the Christmas lights are for the wider community of Graiguecullen,” enthused Pat.

Pat also thanked Ciaran Brennan from Carlow County Council, who worked tirelessly to ensure the Christmas lights were full of twinkle for the big switch on.