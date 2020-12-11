New campaign highlights how soap can save lives

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW festive tradition began in Carlow this week when a local clergyman hung a bar of soap on his Christmas tree for the first time. Church of Ireland rector Rev David White attached a piece of soap to the tree in his home as part of a campaign by the charity Christian Aid Ireland to celebrate the life-saving power of soap and to raise awareness of the millions who still lack easy access to soap and water.

Regularly washing your hands with soap is one of the best ways to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, but an estimated three billion people – 40% of the world’s population – don’t have soap and water in their homes. As part of its global coronavirus response, Christian Aid has so far managed to distribute soap to nearly 250,000 people in 18 countries as part of its effort to prevent the virus spreading in some of the most vulnerable communities in the world.

Rosamond Bennett, chief executive of Christian Aid Ireland, thanked Rev David for taking part in the campaign.

“While we all wait for the coronavirus vaccine, the humble bar of soap remains one of the best ways to help keep us safe by preventing the spread of the virus. However, the reality is that far too many of the world’s poorest families don’t have the basics like soap and water at home to help keep them safe. As a Christmas decoration, soap is a sign of hope that we can beat both the virus and extreme poverty,” she said.

Christian Aid Ireland is asking people to take a photo of their Christmas tree soap decoration and share it on social media with the hashtag #SoapBuildsHope to encourage others to take part.