Two in court charged with murder of Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor

By David Young and Cate McCurry, PA

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor.

Adrian Holland (37), from Woodleigh Terrace in Derry, and Patrick Francis Teer (45) from Thornberry Hill in Belfast, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

They are both charged with the murder of Lawlor (36), who was shot dead outside a house in the Ardoyne area of Belfast in April.

The two men are also charged with being in possession of a star pistol 9mm with intent to endanger life.

The pair appeared in court via video link.

Asked if they understood the charges, both replied yes.

Applications for legal aid were granted in both cases.

A legal representative for Mr Teer described it as a “complex case” and said there was a vast amount of CCTV footage.

Lawlor was shot in Etna Drive in the Ardoyne at about 11.50am on Saturday, April 4th.

He had previously been linked with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in Co Louth in January.

The district judge adjourned the case until January 8th.