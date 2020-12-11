Two men charged with murder of Robbie Lawlor (36)

Friday, December 11, 2020

By David Young, PA

Two men have been charged with the murder of Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor.

Mr Lawlor, 36, was shot dead outside a house in the Ardoyne area of Belfast in April.

The two men accused of his murder also face a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The men, aged 37 and 45, will appear before a district judge in Belfast magistrates’ court on Friday.

Mr Lawlor was shot in Etna Drive in the Ardoyne at about 11.50am on Saturday April 4th.

He had previously been linked with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in Co Louth in January.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Shooting stars to fill Irish skies with peak yearly activity this weekend

Friday, 11/12/20 - 8:26am

‘Real regret’ if third wave of Covid-19 leads to deaths shortly before vaccine

Friday, 11/12/20 - 7:55am

Flock of Irish turkeys culled to prevent spread of new bird flu strain

Friday, 11/12/20 - 7:27am