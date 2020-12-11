What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 12 planning applications between 4-10 December.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Bagenalstown

Billy and Gayle Purcell wish to demolish existing rear extension and for the construction of a new one at Bohermore, Bagenalstown.

Ballon

Patrick Delaney wishes to retain a wall and cappings to the front boundary of existing dwelling at Ballyveal, Kilknock, Ballon.

Borris

John and Ana Coady wish to construct a part two part single story dwelling, detached garage at Rathgeran, Ballymurphy, Borris.

Bunclody

Emily Hart wishes to construct a single-storey extension to side of existing dwelling and conversion and extension of existing agricultural sheds to habitable 3-bed family flat at Barker’s Road, Bunclody.

Carlow

JC Brenco Developments Ltd wish to construct 18 two-storey, three-bed residential units including six semi-detached houses, three terrace blocks comprising of two mid-terrace houses and two number end terrace houses at Friar’s Green, Tullow Road.

Sinead Coakley wishes to construct a single storey extension at No. 26 John Sweeney Park, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Kildavin

Seamus Murphy & Toma Nagliene wish to convert and alter an existing single storey dwelling to a storey and a half at Sherwood or Dukespark, Kildavin.

Rathvilly

Eamon Horan wishes carry out internal modifications and extension to existing bungalow residential dwelling at Phillipstown, Rathvilly.

Tinnahinch

Michael Bolger wishes to erect a dwelling house, domestic garage / store at Knockeen, Tinnahinch.

Tullow

Michael and Sharon Nolan wish to retain planning permission for entrance as constructed and alterations to previously granted garage and dwelling at Tobinstown, Tullow.

Ray O’Neill wishes to construct a dormer style extension at Castlemore, Tullow.

Tom Bolger wishes to retain existing dwelling as granted at Ouragh, Tullow.