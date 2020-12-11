What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 12 planning applications between 4-10 December.
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED
Bagenalstown
Billy and Gayle Purcell wish to demolish existing rear extension and for the construction of a new one at Bohermore, Bagenalstown.
Ballon
Patrick Delaney wishes to retain a wall and cappings to the front boundary of existing dwelling at Ballyveal, Kilknock, Ballon.
Borris
John and Ana Coady wish to construct a part two part single story dwelling, detached garage at Rathgeran, Ballymurphy, Borris.
Bunclody
Emily Hart wishes to construct a single-storey extension to side of existing dwelling and conversion and extension of existing agricultural sheds to habitable 3-bed family flat at Barker’s Road, Bunclody.
Carlow
JC Brenco Developments Ltd wish to construct 18 two-storey, three-bed residential units including six semi-detached houses, three terrace blocks comprising of two mid-terrace houses and two number end terrace houses at Friar’s Green, Tullow Road.
Sinead Coakley wishes to construct a single storey extension at No. 26 John Sweeney Park, Tullow Road, Carlow.
Kildavin
Seamus Murphy & Toma Nagliene wish to convert and alter an existing single storey dwelling to a storey and a half at Sherwood or Dukespark, Kildavin.
Rathvilly
Eamon Horan wishes carry out internal modifications and extension to existing bungalow residential dwelling at Phillipstown, Rathvilly.
Tinnahinch
Michael Bolger wishes to erect a dwelling house, domestic garage / store at Knockeen, Tinnahinch.
Tullow
Michael and Sharon Nolan wish to retain planning permission for entrance as constructed and alterations to previously granted garage and dwelling at Tobinstown, Tullow.
Ray O’Neill wishes to construct a dormer style extension at Castlemore, Tullow.
Tom Bolger wishes to retain existing dwelling as granted at Ouragh, Tullow.