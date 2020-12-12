Aidan Byrne: talented hurler and one of life’s true gentlemen

By Charlie Keegan

THE death occurred on Friday 6 November of Aidan Byrne, Tullow, Co Carlow and formerly of Ballyhade, Castledermot, Co Kildare.

Born on 26 October 1945, Aidan was the second-youngest in a family of eight. He was predeceased by his brothers Seamus, Michael and Larry and is survived by his brother Dominick and sisters Annie, Frances and Mary.

Aidan managed the family farm until his mother passed and in 1971 the farm was sold, resulting in Aidan having to relocate for work. Over the next 20 years, his work brought him to Kilkerley/Dundalk, Tallaght, Straffan and ultimately back to Tullow, close to his home, in 1983. He was accompanied on this journey by his four children Valerie, Colm, Alan and Aishling and his loving and patient wife Sheila.

From an early age, Aidan’s passion for GAA, and hurling in particular, shone through. In 1961, on his first outing at county level, playing minor at the age of 16, donning the Lillywhite jersey of his beloved Kildare, Aidan scored three goals to beat Carlow. He went on to win three All-Ireland medals for hurling. The first was with Kildare juniors in 1966 and then with the wonderful intermediate team of 1969. Having relocated to Co Louth, Aidan was selected to play on the Louth junior team, with which he won an All-Ireland medal, beating Mayo in 1976.

A story recited at Aidan’s eulogy by his son Colm recounted that phenomenal day, when he also played in a club match that evening back in Louth. A book could be written on Aidan’s GAA journeys alone – winning medals in Louth for Kilkerley, in Dublin with Cuala, in Kildare playing for Ardclough and for his beloved club Castledermot, which he helped to senior county championships in 1986 and 1988 while in his 40s!

Aidan spent almost 20 years working for Charles R Wynne Ltd in Tullow and, having taken early retirement, moved to Spain with Sheila. His sporting accolades didn’t stop there as he decided to take up golf and won various tournaments and prizes in Spain in his 60s and early 70s.

A pioneer all his life Aidan did not need ‘Dutch courage’ to take to the microphone and would be the first to break into song with his sweet voice when the occasion arose. A huge people-person, his warm smile and the genuine delight in his eyes welcomed conversation. He made friends wherever he went and though some only met him occasionally, many would regard him as one of the nicest men they had ever met, one of life’s ‘true gentlemen’.

Aidan loved a game of cards and was a regular at games in Castledermot and Carlow; he even set up a poker school in Rojales, Spain. Aidan and Sheila loved their time in Spain and sadly had to move home in 2019 due to Aidan’s illness.

Aidan fought his illness with bravery, dignity and determination. From his first diagnosis up to his passing, he refused to let his illness dominate, never complaining, no matter how bad he was feeling.

Aidan was blessed with four children and six grandchildren (so far) and his legacy lives on in their various sporting achievements. His grandsons Nicky, Ryan and Oran are showing great promise in both GAA and rugby at underage levels, while his granddaughter Alanna’s passion for horse-riding and Abbie’s love of dance and music will keep his spirit alive.

Aidan’s character and life were reflected in the hundreds of messages posted by friends and family on rip.ie. He will be sorely missed by his loving family and circle of friends both near and far. The outpouring of love, admiration and grief expressed in those messages underpin the magnitude of this man’s passing.

Aidan’s strength, bravery and passion on the GAA pitch was evident until his final breath, refusing to ‘leave the pitch’ without giving 100%.

One of the tributes to Aidan described him as a man befitting the title of Rí na hÉireann, a High King of Ireland. He was a true legend, a gentleman and an unsung hero of our time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.