An Post announce Adam King’s ‘virtual hug’ as special Christmas postmark

Digital Desk Staff

An Post have announced millions of letters sent this Christmas will feature a very special postmark designed by Late Late Toy Show star Adam King.

Adam appeared on this year’s Toy Show, bringing along his homemade ‘virtual hug’ to make up for social distancing measures.

The six-year-old spoke to host, Ryan Tubridy about his love of space and his ambition to one day working in Capcom, or ground control for NASA.

Adam’s appearance on the Toy Show captured the hearts of viewers, with thousands tweeting the US space programme to see if the Cork-boy’s dream could come true.

Commander Chris Hadfield, who became well known in Ireland after tweeting pictures of the country lit up at night from the International Space Station, responded to Adam saying he would love to “talk space” with him.

Following the outpouring of love and support for Adam, An Post announced the decision to make his famous ‘virtual hug’ heart this year’s postmark, tweeting: “An Post is helping Adam share his virtual hug across the world”.