Balloon-themed gifts to float your boat

By Suzanne Pender

A BURST of imagination and creativity has helped a local balloon business scale new heights during the pandemic.

Danny Bolton from Killeshin runs Balloons and Sweet Treats, a Carlow-based balloon business specialising in stuffed balloons full of treats and toys for the big or little person in your life.

What makes Danny’s business unique is that the balloons can be personalised, while he has also teamed up with a number of local businesses to create a range of bespoke gifts that simply cannot be found anywhere else.

Exclusive hampers, gift balloons and chocolate boxes, all personalised, locally sourced and individual, create the perfect gift that offers something completely different.

“Over the last ten years I have been doing balloons and use to do all the festivals and things, but when lockdown happened all the festivals were cancelled so I had to go online, which I had never done before,” explains Danny.

Balloons and Sweet Treats went online last May and since then the response has been phenomenal, with Danny creatively tapping into a host of events from birthdays and Communions to Halloween and Christmas to come up with imaginative ways to display and present the balloons and gifts.

Danny also teamed up with brewing company 12 Acres and the renounced Seerys Bakery to create a delicious pale-ale pudding, available in his luxury hampers. There’s also a beautiful 12 Acres drinks hamper, while Danny’s mother Vonnie’s well-known Bolton jams and chutneys can also be included in the luxury hampers.

Local companies Chocolate Heaven and Element 8, which sell premium, luxury facial skincare products are also on board and their wares are also featured in various gifts.

Balloon filled selfie-hoops, Christmas boxes filled with miniature toys, sweets or treats, elf boxes and an amazing Late Late Toy Show box – all personalised – are just some of the products that have sold incredibly well.

“I do think that any customers who come to me know they are getting good value for a bespoke, personalised gift and will be back again maybe for a birthday or a Communion … people have been so supportive and there really is a push to support local businesses, which has been great,” said Danny.

“The feedback has been brilliant,” he adds.

Danny has lots of other ideas for the coming year and is already working on a beautiful St Valentine’s Day gift that’s sure to get hearts fluttering!

Check out the full range from Balloons and Sweet Treats on Facebook.