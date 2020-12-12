BenFM is back for a Christmas Special spectacular

By Suzanne Pender

IT’S BACK! The hugely popular Facebook show BenFM hosted by Carlow’s Brendan Hennessy is all set for a Christmas special on Monday 21 December at 9pm with a host of local, national and international entertainers lined up.

“I have lots of entertainers due on with me from all over the world … it’s the shortest night of the year, but it could end up being the longest night of the year,” laughed Brendan.

“I’ve a few really big names lined up and it promises to be a great show,” he added.

The popular sports presenter and entertainer began BenFM at the beginning of lockdown, offering people the chance to come together online, listen, chat and enjoy an evening in the company of some well-known personalities from the world of sport and entertainment.

Greg Mynhardt and Michael Cullerton of Hedgehog Productions will once again produce and direct the show, with a lively, engaging night in store.

“Viewing figures for the previous shows have been huge, so a massive thank-you to everyone who has tuned in. The reaction has been incredible,” said Brendan.

The Christmas special promises to be extra special.

“I can’t confirm all the names just yet, but the ones I can are Ross Learmonth from the South African rock band Prime Circle, who are absolutely massive there; our own Carlow virtuoso guitarist Shane Hennessy; back by popular demand is Pat Byrne; Samantha Della Fave coming to us all the way from Texas; and a real rising star on the music scene, Carlow girl Ciara McNally,” revealed Brendan.

To tune in, see the BenFM Facebook page at 9pm on Monday 21 December.