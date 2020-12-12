Brexit spokesperson describes Johnson plans as ‘fantasy’

James Cox

Fine Gael’s Brexit spokesperson says trade talks are being made very difficult by Britian’s extreme sovereign stance.

The British government is preparing Royal Navy ships to patrol the UK’s waters from January, in the event of a no deal.

A final decision on the future of talks is expected to be made tomorrow.

TD Neale Richmond says Boris Johnson’s declaration that he would talk to Europe’s leaders to reach a deal is fantasy.

The British prime minister tried to set up phone calls with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron to discuss a Brexit deal but both of the leaders declined.

This was designed to show a united front as EU negotiator Michel Barnier and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are the people tasked with negotiating with the UK.

Misunderstanding

Mr Richmond said: “You know, it really misses the point and it’s happened many times throughout the Brexit process where there’s just a rank misunderstanding on the part of Boris Johnson and other Brexiteers.

“The European Union operates on a very clear basis of rules. Our negotiator is Michel Barnier, the responsibility for negotiating Brexit isn’t with the member states, it’s with the European Comission and the mandate is very clear.”