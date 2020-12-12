Coolanowle Foodhall café in Carlow town is back in business

By Elizabeth Lee

COOLANOWLE Foodhall is a family owned foodie haven, found in the heart of Carlow town on Dublin Street.

With a strong ethos on local and sustainable food production, the shop features the whole gamut – from an organic butchers which sells meat raised on the Mulhall family farm to local artisan foods, right through to a café that sells home-made breakfasts and lunches as well as sweet treats, breads and excellent coffee.

The shop is owned and run by the Mulhall family and takes its name from their Coolanowle farm, just over the border in Co Laois. Farmer Jimmy Mulhall converted to organic farming 20 years ago and in August 2019 they opened their Coolanowle Foodhall in Carlow town with Jimmy’s daughter Lucille at the helm.

Lucille and her team are busy with their festive trade and are enjoying brisk business selling bespoke, organic Christmas hampers.

Hampers start at €25 and customers choose their favourite food items to go into the veritable mini-cornucopias. Lucille passionately believes in keeping it local, so a Coolanowle Foodhall hamper could feature organic meat and honey from the family farm, locally-made jams, chutneys, bread, cheeses, oils and syrups and, of course, chocolates, all made in Carlow or its surrounding counties. There’s also a range of gifts that can be incorporated into the hampers, while another option is a gift voucher to suit your budget.

“We make up hampers to suit people’s tastes. You can phone us or call in and pick whatever you’d like to go into the basket,” she points out.

They’re also taking orders for organic turkey, ham and goose, which have been locally sourced. If there are words that sum up the foodhall’s unique selling points, they are ‘organic’ and ‘locally produced’.

“Why not buy food locally? Why not buy your carrots from down the road, rather than buying some that have been imported from Egypt? What all this has really taught us is how important it is to look after the world and our bodies and our immune systems. We need to eat well and look after ourselves, take responsibility for ourselves, our health and our world,” said Lucille.

Just when the café was hitting its stride earlier this year, the entire country went into lockdown and Coolanowle Foodhall was forced to shut its doors.

Lucille saw that the local producers they stocked in the shop had nowhere to sell their products while their customers had nowhere to buy them. Carlow Local Enterprise Office (LEO) stepped in and offered the company a chance to create a new website, one that would act as a bridge between Coolanowle and their customers. It worked, as the website had up to 24 food producers’ products to sell, and in hindsight, Lucille reckons that it saved many of them from going under.

“We are extremely grateful and appreciative to the LEO for their help. It meant that we could keep on trading through the lockdown and that we’ll be able to continue to do so, whatever the future may bring,” added Lucille.

Customers of Coolanowle Foodhall can go to no better place for freshly-prepared local food made daily in their café/deli.

Every morning, their breakfasts might feature sausages or rashers produced in their own butchers, fresh scones and wonderful brown sodas or gluten-free breads. Indeed, some of the bread is made by Lucille’s mother Bernadine, who “keeps the ship steady”.

For lunch, there’s always a fresh soup on offer, while there’s a daily pie, a hotpot, quiches and a selection of accompanying salads and sandwiches. All of which are made in situ by cook Sonia Nolan and her team.

“We were so excited and nervous about opening our café again. We’re a tight little team and we work well together. We have seating upstairs, away from the shop so that our customers have plenty of space to enjoy their food. It’s great to see life back on Dublin Street. It’s brilliant to see people out and about and enjoying it all again. Pop into us when you’re in Carlow, we’re open for business!” said a delighted Lucille.

Coolanowle Foodhall, 7-8 Dublin St, Carlow, R93E434

Telephone 059 9117391

[email protected]

www.coolanowlefoodhall.ie