Covid-19: Three further deaths, 248 additional cases

James Cox

Three further Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today along with 248 additional cases.

There has been a total of 2,123 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, December 11th, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 248 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 75,756 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

124 are men/122 are women

67 per cent are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

99 are in Dublin, 21 in Louth, 16 in Limerick,15 in Meath, 13 in Cavan and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 185 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 31 are in ICU. Ten additional Covid-19 cases have been reported in Irish hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Ireland currently has the lowest incidence in Europe and has protected against the significant mortality and severe illness that many European countries, as well as the United States, have experienced.

“Our younger generation led the way, with the incidence in the 19-24 year age group reduced from 432 per 100,000 population to 41 per 100,000 population. This is an enormous achievement.

“We all need to recognise how well our younger generation has reduced their contacts and helped to protect the whole population. We all now need to follow this example in the weeks ahead.

“We can do this by planning from now for Christmas to reduce our social contacts and limit our activities to those that are essential and most important to us.”