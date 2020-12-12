Drogheda bakery closes temporarily after Covid outbreak

James Cox

A bakery in Drogheda, Co Louth has closed temporarily after several staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

McCloskeys bakery employs 200 people and a spokesman said “around 15” members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement read: “As a result of incidents of Covid-19 at our bakery site at Ballymakenny, Drogheda, it has been decided to temporarily close the site.

“In a situation like this, our first responsibility is the wellbeing of our workforce. It is also important for us to take the strongest possible public health measures.

“Due to the disruption to our bakery production, our six retail outlets will also be temporarily closed.

“It is our intention to reopen our bakery site and our shops at the earliest opportunity.”

McCloskeys bakery is a family-owned business that has been in operation for 80 years.

Its products are sold across the country, including in Tesco and Supervalu stores.