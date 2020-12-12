Friendly credit union staff made my day

Carlow Credit Union

By Michael Godfrey

I HAD reason to call into Carlow District Credit Union last week and was absolutely bowled over by what I found – an air of friendliness. I genuinely couldn’t believe it.

Sadly, the reason I was there was to assist in the winding up of my late father Paddy’s account. He was a lifelong member of the organisation, about which he was very proud.

My father’s account number was 15, which was opened the first night the branch was formed in Carlow. As a youngster, I can remember my father often rushing in from work, changing his clothes and heading off to a credit union meeting.

Over the years he held various positions within the organisation and on the odd occasion I can also remember he and my mother heading off to the annual convention of the League of Credit Unions.

All of those memories came back to me as I sat in one of the offices waiting to sign papers which would end his associating with the organisation. But as I recounted how my father had a great affinity with the credit union, the kind person dealing with his account assured me that he and his fellow founders obviously did a good job as membership is now in excess of 50,000.

That brings me back to my original observation of an air of friendliness about the place when I called. It was a Friday, so you would expect it to be busy. But as I waited, I noticed all of the cash booths were staffed – more importantly, though, the employees seemed to know everyone.

It wasn’t just the mandatory ‘how are you today’ type of greeting you get in a supermarket; rather, it was genuine questions about family members, plans for the Christmas and so forth. In other words, they were on first-name terms with those calling in to lodge money, collect savings or looking for a loan.

I don’t frequent banks these days, but when I do, I am always astounded by the lack of atmosphere. Correct me if I am wrong, but all I have found over the past few years is a row of machines and a staff member trying to persuade people to use them, rather than speak to a human being behind a counter.

We have all seen huge job losses in the banking sector over the years as new technology is rolled out, and while I accept that machines can do some of the work that was previously done by humans, isn’t it nice to talk to someone and explain your case instead of trying to navigate an array of buttons.

There are times when, for handiness sake, it is great to be able to do something online, but there are also times when you just need to talk to someone.

I’m sure the credit union has considered putting in machines to do some of the work that’s currently performed by their friendly staff, but hopefully they will see that they really are a people organisation and people love talking to other people.

I can remember accompanying my father to a hatch in the wall at their less-than-salubrious premises in Burrin Street on a Friday night, when he lodged a few bob from his wages to either pay or get ready for a holiday he was planning for us.

The location has changed; even the fixtures and fittings in the ‘new’ premises bear no resemblance to the old one but, then again, that ‘old’ premises bore no resemblance to the original room in the CYMS when the credit union first started.

What has not changed, though, is the culture of being a people-friendly organisation and long may that last.