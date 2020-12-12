Gardaí arrest man and seize €90k in Tipperary money laundering probe

James Cox

Gardaí investigating potential money laundering offences in the Tipperary Division since early December have seized over €90,000 in cash and arrested one man.

Following intelligence received by gardaí, a search operation was conducted in 11 properties across Tipperary yesterday, including residential and business premises. The following items of note were seized during the course of this investigation:

Over €90,000 in cash.

Two Rolex watches.

High value designer goods.

Extensive financial documentation.

A man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested as part of this investigation. He was detained at Tipperary Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.