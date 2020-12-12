Lord Mayor of Dublin calls for extension to eviction ban

Digital Desk Staff

Dublin’s Lord Mayor has discussed the possibility of extending the evictions ban with the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

Hazel Chu’s taskforce has also called for a statutory right for tenants at risk of homelessness to be given independent advice and support while also recommending that the Minister gives more investment to provide homeless people with health supports.

The taskforce has also called for a youth homelessness strategy to be brought in.

Ms Chu says the eviction ban is essential to protect people from ending up on the streets.

“A lot of people have been left in a situation where they don’t have employment and a lot of people are worried about their homes.

“The pandemic has caused so much heartache and loss, where we can we should look to protect people in vulnerable situations.

“It won’t be perfect, but I’m hoping there could be a workaround and the Minister has alluded to things happening,” Ms Chu said.

The Lord Mayor also said the provision of day services is vital for homeless people experiencing loneliness.

“We spoke to a homeless individual who spoke about how horrible and cruel it was during the day when he just didn’t know what to do.

“That sense of loss and loneliness really affected his physical and mental health. Having a place to go during the day and having a sense of community is very important and therefore having a day service that is provided to homeless people is essential,” Ms Chu added.