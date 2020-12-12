Nine further coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland

Michael McHugh, PA

Nine more people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the NI Department of Health.

Six of the deaths happened within the last 24 hours.

A total of 476 new infections have been detected.

Meanwhile, the Light Tunnel in Lisburn will be operating again this weekend to be enjoyed in family or social bubbles as part of a phased restart of the light animations in Lisburn.

The light animations remain free to visit, however tickets are now required to help monitor and manage the number of people in attendance in line with current guidance on outdoor gatherings.

The show had been suspended due to pandemic concerns.

The animation of the light canopy over Bow Street and other displays remain suspended and under review as Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council takes a “careful, phased” approach to reintroducing the displays.

Chair of the development committee Jim Dillon said: “We are cautiously implementing a phased approach to re-activating the displays with continuous review at regular intervals.

“The light tunnel will be open to visitors on Saturday and Sunday with further decisions to be made after the weekend.

“We are very mindful of the guidance that is in place and have introduced an online ticketing system to manage numbers and ensure the safety of everyone visiting the city.

“Local business owners have contacted us to make it clear that they want the animations to be operational, particularly over the next two weeks as they try to make the most of the opportunity for trade in the run up to Christmas.

“We also continue to engage with our local safety advice partners including the PSNI in relation to our arrangements.

“Entry to the tunnel will be arranged at 15 minute intervals with no more than six people per social bubble.

“Council officers will be present at all times to manage the flow of people and to ensure that social distancing is observed.

“I would encourage everyone to shop local and support our city traders at this time. I would also urge you to shop safely to protect yourself and others this Christmas.”