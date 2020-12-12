Volunteer centre embraces national strategy plan

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Volunteer Centre has welcomed the publication of Ireland’s first National Volunteering Strategy. The five-year plan lays out a comprehensive blueprint to foster and support volunteering well into the future and was launched this week by minister Joe O’Brien.

The strategy is the culmination of years of hard work and collaboration between Volunteer Ireland, volunteer centres and government. Ireland currently sits at number one in Europe and number ten in the world for volunteering time.

“Ireland already has a strong culture of volunteering with over a quarter of the country giving their time each year,” said Helen Rothwell, manager of Carlow Volunteer Centre. “This strategy is about grounding and supporting that culture so that it exists well into the future and has the chance to grow. This year in particular has shown us the importance of volunteering to our communities and the positive impact volunteering has on society.”

Helen pointed out that volunteering is constantly evolving – how organisations engage volunteers is changing and how people want to give their time is changing.

“This strategy aims to enhance existing supports and structures to ensure that volunteers and organisations continue to flourish and we can continue to meet their changing needs. The key now will be ensuring there are adequate resources to deliver the actions within the strategy and that an implementation group is convened without delay.

“As a driver of volunteering in Co Carlow, we look forward to delivering many elements of the strategy in partnership with government and other stakeholders in the sector. Ireland has always been a leader in volunteering and volunteer management; this strategy gives us the chance to embrace that role and pave a way forward,” concluded Helen.