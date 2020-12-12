Woman killed in Roscommon road collision

Digital Desk Staff

A woman has been killed in a road collision in Co Roscommon after she was hit by a car near Stokestown yesterday evening.

The pedestrian was walking on the N5 on the Strokestown side of Scramogue Cross at approximately 5.30pm yesterday when the incident took place.

The body of the woman, who was in her 50s, has been removed from the scene and was taken to University Hospital Roscommon where a post-mortem will be carried out at a later date.

A woman in her 60s who was driving the car was not injured in the collision and did not need medical attention.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users with camera footage who were there at the time to contact Castlrea Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.