A lucky bingo punt pays off

By Suzanne Pender

A Co Carlow Bingo player was left toasting a tidy win when an incredible run of balls turned a small flutter into a four-figure sum in the space of a couple of minutes.

The anonymous punter took a punt in a BoyleSports shop on Saturday afternoon and was left hoping that their six bingo numbers were called out in store.

As the balls rolled out, their luck began to snowball as one after another, all of their numbers were revealed. A jackpot of €100,000 was up for grabs if the selected numbers were the first six drawn but there are significant consolation prizes if they are called at any time.

The hopeful Carlow player watched as 17, 19, 22, 23, 24 and 49 were all revealed within the first nine numbers, meaning their €2 betslip skyrocketed in value immediately to a stunning €5,000, beating odds of 2,500/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our Carlow customer who walked into one of our shops to place a €2 Bingo wager and walked out with €5,000. It was a lucky punt that has paid off in style and we hope they enjoy treating themselves with their winnings.”