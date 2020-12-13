Council adopts budget of €62.8m for 2021

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Carlow has adopted a budget of €62.86m for 2021 – the largest-ever budget for the county despite the economic challenges posed by Covid-19.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne welcomed the council’s decision and efforts made “behind the scenes” to ensure funding was secured.

Both the housing and roads departments within the local authority gained an additional €1m, while all other budgets were maintained. A heritage officer and climate control officer are also expected to be appointed in 2021.

“It is the largest-ever budget for the council, which is a remarkable achievement considering the strange times we are in,” said cllr Browne.

Mayor Browne particularly welcomed the full reinstatement of all municipal budgets as promised, which will ensure no cuts to services on the ground.

Complimenting all involved in working behind the scenes to ensure that funding was secured for the council, cllr Browne said: “Both ministers Darragh O’Brien (Fianna Fáil) and Peter Burke (Fine Gael) deserve particular praise.”