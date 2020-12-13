Documentary about Marian Finucane to air on RTÉ

Sarah Slater

A TV documentary about the late broadcaster Marian Finucane is to be shown on RTÉ two days after her first anniversary on January 2nd.

Titled, Marian the feature length documentary is to be presented by her husband John Clarke.

Clarke recounts the story of their relationship, from when they first met and his thoughts on seeing,“this tall blonde woman with a pair of red trousers” to finding her lifeless at their Kildare home.

He also reveals his own feelings of loss and despair after her sudden death.

The much loved broadcaster and architect had two children Jack and Sinéad. Their daughter died from a cancer battle with leukaemia when she was eight-years-old in 1990 and Jack married last year.

The broadcaster who was due to become a grandmother just weeks after her death, worked at the State broadcaster for 45 years, was aged 69 when she passed away on January 2nd.

Clarke and Finucane were together 40 years but only married in 2015.

She started her work life at RTÉ as a continuity announcer followed by several other programmes such as Liveline and at the weekends, The Marian Finucane show.

The Sunday Times revealed that the documentary is made by the team behind Nuala, a 2012 documentary about the late writer Nuala O’Faolain which was presented by Finucane, who was a close friend.

Fellow broadcaster, author, and former RTÉ colleague Gareth O’Callaghan said at the time of her sudden death, “That rich, soothing voice with that unique empathy will always have a place in our hearts. Rest well, Marian. We will miss you”.