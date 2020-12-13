Man, 20s, injured in Wicklow shooting

Sunday, December 13, 2020

James Cox

Gardaí are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at approximately 7.15am this morning at Hazelbrook Court, Rathnew, Co Wicklow.

A man, aged in his 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in the incident. He was taken to hospital to be treated for serious but non life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information or footage (including dash cam) who may have been in the area this morning to contact Wicklow Garda station on 0404 60140 or The Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Investigation launched in Dublin nursing home emails following complaint

Sunday, 13/12/20 - 3:34pm

Dublin pub warned it must serve food after ‘suspended meals’ halted

Sunday, 13/12/20 - 1:11pm

Northern Ireland Protocol a ‘parachute’ in the event of Brexit no-deal

Sunday, 13/12/20 - 12:32pm