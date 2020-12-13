Sr Mary’s life was an inspiration

By Charlie Keegan

SISTER Mary Ryan, a member of the Mercy community in St Leo’s Convent, Carlow, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, 5 November, in the loving care of the staff at Borris Lodge Nursing Home.

Mary Ryan was daughter of James and Johanna (née Delaney) Ryan of Castlemoyle, Boherlahan, Cashel, Co Tipperary. She was born on 29 December 1929, fourth in a family of eight children – five boys and three girls.

Her siblings were Martin, Philip, John, Anna, Dan, Tom and Josephine. She is predeceased by her parents and her brothers Fr Martin, John and Philip.

Mary received her secondary education with the Presentation Sisters in Cashel, spending her final year with the Holy Faith Sisters, Glasnevin.

Due to family circumstances, Mary was needed to help on the family farm, where she worked until entering St Leo’s on 18 January 1954.

She was finally professed on 15 August 1959, taking the name Sr Mary Bosco. Sr Mary qualified as a primary teacher in Carysfort Training Centre, Blackrock. She taught in Graignamanagh Convent School, in St Joseph’s Boys School, Carlow and St Catherine’s Girls Primary School, Carlow.

Sr Mary participated in a formation course in Bellinter, Navan, after which she was appointed to St Catherin’s House of Studies, Maynooth, where the junior professed were residing.

In October 1978 she went on missions to Kenya to work with the Holy Ghost Fathers. She finished her African missionary work in July 1984. When she returned to Ireland, Mary spent one year serving in St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen, Carlow. In the summer of 1985, Sr Mary was appointed on a permanent basis in Askea Girls School, Carlow, where she took special interest in the Travelling community.

In April 1989, Sr Mary moved from St Leo’s to live in New Oak Estate, Carlow. Her outgoing and pleasant personality made her a most welcome and popular member of the New Oak community, with which she became actively involved. Wherever she saw a need, she responded wholeheartedly.

In September 2003, Sr Mary moved into another small community in Pinewood Avenue, Rathnapish, Carlow. Even though Mary was in her retirement years, her community involvement continued. She served on the senior citizens’ committee, the Baptism team and visited homes, bringing Holy Communion to the housebound.

Sr Mary was on the first committee that dreamed of having a community garden. She loved to hear updates on the Gairdín Beo, especially when a resident in the nursing home in Borris, where she moved in recent years due to ill health.

Sr Mary’s life was an inspiration to all – she was truly a ‘walking sister of Mercy.’

Bishop Denis Nulty and Mgr Brendan Byrne offered prayers for Sr Mary when she reposed in Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, while Fr Thomas O’Byrne, Adm, Carlow and Fr Liam Lawton, Graiguecullen-Killeshin also attended.

The obsequies were limited due to Covid-19 health restrictions, but there was a special time for Sr Mary’s family and her religious community.

Fr O’Byrne was chief celebrant of Sr Mary’s funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Sunday 8 November, assisted by Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland.

Following Mass, Sr Mary was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.