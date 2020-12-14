21 more sex offenders now under supervision after being let out of jail

Digital Desk Staff

21 more sex-offenders are under supervision now, after being let out of jail, than at the beginning of the year.

The figure stood at 170 at the end of January, but has since increased to 191.

The Probation Service works with several organisations to manage the risk posed by sex-offenders.

But rape survivor Debbie Cole says they should be ‘tagged’ electronically to make sure people are safe.

“If we have tagging we are going to reduce reoffending because if the offender knows they are going to be pinpointed to the location of an attack, they are less likely to offend.

“There is no logical reason why we have not got it in place, it seems like we are a backward nation when it comes to post release supervision.”