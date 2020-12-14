  • Home >
  Budding housebuilders shortlisted for national competition

Budding housebuilders shortlisted for national competition

Monday, December 14, 2020

By Suzanne Pender

BORRIS Vocational School has signed up for ‘Design a Home for Everyone’ a Construction Industry Federation (CIF) national competition aimed at attracting young people into the construction industry.

Borris VS will be one of 42 schools across 22 counties battling it out in this competition, which is aimed at transition year students.

The competition is a team-based project, where students nationwide will work together to design a home that helps ‘solve’ climate change, the housing crisis and addresses inclusivity.

The submitted designs will need to be eco-friendly, affordable and suitable for both elderly people and those with physical disabilities.

The competition will run until 1 March, with judging taking place two weeks later. The competition will see the winning entry rendered into a 3D walk-through model, with the winning team receiving high-end measuring equipment and access to the CIF’s scholarship and apprenticeship programme.

 

 

 

By
