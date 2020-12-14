Coronavirus: Two further deaths and 264 new cases reported

Tomas Doherty

Two further deaths and 264 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic.

There has now been a total of 2,126 coronavirus-related deaths in the State.

Of the new cases, 65 per cent are in people aged under 45, with 79 cases located in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Wexford and the remaining 96 cases spread across 16 other counties.

The latest figures show 215 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 33 in intensive care.

Counties Donegal and Kilkenny have the highest infection rates in the State.

In Donegal, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 225.5 and in Kilkenny it stands at 199.5. The lowest rate is in Leitrim at 25.

Northern Ireland

This comes as health trusts in Northern Ireland said hospitals in the region risk being “overwhelmed” by a January Covid-19 spike.

Several acute centres in the North are already operating beyond capacity.

Flow of patients through hospital has been “seriously impacted” by pandemic restrictions, a joint statement from the chief executives of six organisations which deliver NHS services said.

A further five deaths with Covid-19 were reported in the North on Monday, bringing the toll to 1,129.

The Department of Health was notified of another 419 new cases of the virus.

Hospital occupancy on Monday was 98 per cent, with 429 Covid-19 confirmed inpatients, 31 in intensive care units.