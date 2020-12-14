Death notices and funeral arrangements

Ger O’Brien

The Abbey, Tullow, Carlow

Beloved husband of Yvonne (O’Neill), adored father of Lucy, Daniel and angel Alice, much-loved brother of Mary, Ann, Elizabeth, Anthony, Donal, Christine (deceased), John, Margaret, Pat, Edel, Therese and Denis. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, work colleagues, relatives, friends and The Tullow Rugby Club family.

May Ger Rest In Peace

Ger’s Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow (confined to family) followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House strictly private.

Ger will depart from his home on Tuesday morning at 10.45am and people are welcome to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing. Mass will be streamed live on Tullow Parish Webcam www.tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam

Agnes Shaw (nee Bolger)

5 Bridge St and formerly of 11 Church St, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 13 December 2020, at The District Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Liam, much loved mother of Ann, Leigh, Anthony, Phil, Maryclare and Sandra.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law,brothers Noel and Joe, sister Annette and Clare, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Agnes’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Wednesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Agnes’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/