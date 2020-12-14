Gardaí arrest driver of stolen car positive for cocaine

Monday, December 14, 2020

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí arrested two men in Blanchardstown on Sunday night following the theft of a car.

Gardaí spotted a suspected stolen vehicle following reports of a car stolen from the Navan area earlier in the evening.

Officers attached to Roads Policing Unit Blanchardstown stopped the vehicle at a garage in the Mulhuddart area.

The two occupants of the vehicle were searched and one of the men was found to be in possession of a knife.

The driver of the vehicle was tested and found to be positive for cocaine.

The men were arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station, where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men have been charged and are scheduled to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on January 5th, 2020.

